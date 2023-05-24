London Woman With Rare Genetic Mutation Cannot Feel Pain: Meet Jo Cameron

Scientists in London have identified the rare genetic makeup of a woman who cannot feel pain. Jo Cameron, 75, has a genetic mutation that allows her to live virtually pain-free and never feel anxious or afraid. After six years of searching, researchers at University College London (UCL) identified a new gene named FAAH-OUT, which contained a rare genetic mutation that, in combination with another, more common mutation in FAAH, was found to be the cause of Ms Cameron’s unique characteristics.

The mutation effectively “turns down” the gene that regulates her pain, mood and memory. The UCL team also analysed tissue samples to study the effects of FAAH gene mutations on other molecular pathways and found increased activity in another gene, known as WNT16, that has previously been linked to bone generation. It is hoped that the findings, published in the journal Brain, could open up doors for new drugs research in relation to pain management and wound healing.