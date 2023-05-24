“Kenneth R. Crull identified as victim in fatal car crash on U.S. 67 in southern Greene County”

The victim of a fatal car crash on U.S. 67 in southern Greene County on Monday morning has been identified by the Illinois State Police. Kenneth R. Crull, aged 64 and from Carrollton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at around 10:36 a.m. and occurred approximately two miles north of Kane, near the intersection of U.S. 67 and S.E. 175th Avenue. Two other people were injured in the three-vehicle collision: 37-year old Daniel J. Blair of Elberson, Iowa, who sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a regional hospital, and 57-year old Julie A. Jackson of White Hall, who suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

According to state police, Blair was driving north on U.S. 67 when his silver 2012 Chevy Malibu crossed the center line and collided with Jackson’s southbound red 2023 Chevy Blazer. Blair’s car then spun sideways in front of a gray 2004 GMC Sierra, also traveling southbound and driven by Crull, who was directly behind Jackson’s SUV. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, say the State Police.