Kansas City Police Investigating Death of 6-Month-Old Found in Wooded Area, Suspect is Child’s Mother

Police in Kansas City are investigating the death of a 6-month-old baby who was found in a state of decomposition in a wooded area. The child may have died in an apartment several days before her body was discarded there, according to investigators. The baby’s identity has not been publicly released, and the cause of death remains unknown.

Police responded to a report of a dead body on May 13 and were directed to a 19-acre vacant lot where the baby was found. Witnesses later contacted authorities to identify a woman believed to be the child’s mother. She told witnesses that her infant daughter died suddenly around May 6, but no funeral arrangements had been made. The woman initially denied having an infant daughter during an interview with police but later admitted she had a third child. Detectives obtained a warrant for video surveillance of the apartment building where the child may have died.