“Intoxicated Andrew Smith Arrested for Assaulting Officers and Victim in Milford Home”

Police in Milford, CT responded to a disturbance at a home on Breakneck Lane on Sunday, after receiving two 911 hang up calls. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who reported hearing glass shatter inside the house. The victim went to investigate and found a highly intoxicated suspect, identified as Andrew Smith, with a bleeding hand. When police attempted to speak with Smith, he became increasingly aggressive, prompting the victim to call for assistance.

When an ambulance arrived to treat Smith, he refused to move, instead choosing to kick and scream. He then bit one officer’s hand before being subdued and placed in handcuffs. Smith continued to resist, biting another officer’s arm and kicking him in the chest when placed on a stretcher. Both officers sustained minor injuries, and Smith was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was later charged with interfering with an officer, breach of peace, and assault of public safety.

In summary, a disturbance in Milford, CT led to the arrest of Andrew Smith after he became highly intoxicated and aggressive towards responding officers. Smith bit and kicked officers during his arrest and was ultimately charged with several offenses.