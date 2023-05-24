“Inquest Opened into Death of Lukasz Renn, Found Deceased in Bennett’s Recreation Ground”

The body of 27-year-old Lukasz Renn was discovered by Cheshire Police in Bennett’s Recreation Ground on May 1st. Renn, from Clock Face in St Helens, had been reported missing by Merseyside Police at the time. His wife, Tycjana, identified his body. The cause of his death is currently unknown and under investigation, according to area coroner for Cheshire Victoria Davies. A review into the case will be held on August 30th, with a full inquest hearing scheduled for October 25th.

