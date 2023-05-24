“Indian-Origin Teen Suspect Accused of Plotting to Kill President Biden and Seize Power”

According to media reports, a 19-year-old Indian-origin teenager has been accused of intentionally crashing a rented U-Haul truck into a barrier outside the White House. He reportedly told authorities that his intention was to enter the mansion and “seize power” by “killing” President Joe Biden. The incident has raised concerns about the security measures in place at the White House and the potential threat posed by individuals with extremist ideologies.

The teenager, whose name has not been released, was arrested shortly after the incident. He is currently in custody and is facing charges of attempted murder, assault, and destruction of property. The incident has been described as a “wake-up call” for the US Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the president and other high-ranking officials. Authorities are now investigating whether the teenager had any links to extremist groups or whether he acted alone.