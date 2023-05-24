Indian-Origin Sai Varshith Kandula Arrested for Threatening US President Joe Biden After Driving Truck into White House Security Barriers

A 19-year-old Indian-origin man, Sai Varshith Kandula, was arrested after driving a rented box truck into security barriers near the White House on Monday evening. The accused was charged with threatening to kill US President Joe Biden after the “deliberate” crash. The US Park Police said Kandula faces a battery of charges, including threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, vice president, or a family member. No weapons were found inside the truck, but investigators found a Nazi swastika flag. The truck crash caused no injuries, and President Biden’s exact location at the time of the crash was unclear.

According to charging documents, Kandula flew from St. Louis on a one-way ticket that night after months of planning. He wanted to “get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation,” and said he would “kill the President if that’s what I have to do.” The accused rented the U-Haul in Herndon, Virginia, and had a valid contract in his own name. Kandula, who is from Chesterfield, Missouri, said he bought the Nazi flag online because he admires the Nazis’ “great history” as well as their “authoritarian nature, eugenics, and their one world order.”