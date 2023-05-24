Indian-origin Sai Varshith Kandula Arrested for Attempting to Seize Power from Biden Government

A 19-year-old Indian-origin man, Sai Varshith Kandula, has been identified as the driver of a rented box truck that crashed into security barriers near the White House on Monday night. Kandula was detained by the Secret Service and faces several charges, including threatening to harm US President Joe Biden, vice president, or a family member. The US Park Police reported that no weapons were found inside the truck, but a Nazi Swastika flag and other objects were recovered. Kandula, who is from the St Louis suburb of Chesterfield in Missouri, rented the U-Haul in Virginia and had a valid contract in his own name. He confessed to buying the Nazi flag online and said he admires their history, authoritarian nature, and one world order.

Kandula’s six-month plan to “seize power” from the Biden government ended with his quick arrest by an officer who spotted him waving the Nazi flag. He reportedly flew from St Louis on a one-way ticket that night after months of planning. His police charges claim that he wanted to “get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation” and that he would “kill the President if that’s what I have to do”. Joe Biden’s exact location at the time of the crash is not known yet, but he met with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy at the White House on Monday evening.