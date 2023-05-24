“In Europe’s Slovakia, Joe Exotic of Europe killed by own animals at private zoo”

Joseph B, also known as Joe Exotic of Europe, was killed by the wild animals in his private zoo in Slovakia. While human-animal bonds can be mutually beneficial, domesticating wild animals can lead to dangerous consequences. In this tragic incident, Joseph was attacked and eaten by the animals he owned, who were living in the vicinity of his neighbourhood. His bones were discovered on his premises, and it was confirmed that his own pets had killed him.

Joseph had a licence to breed animals, but it had expired in 2019, and he failed to renew it. He neglected to feed his animals and kept them in a horrible condition for days. This was not the first time his animals had attacked humans, as a woman who regularly visited them was also attacked in 2019. Currently, the wild animals are under the care of animal welfare workers in the district.