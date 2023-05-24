Illinois Man Timothy Baggott Suspected of Stealing Backhoe and Driving to Airport to Catch Flight

An Illinois man has been charged with theft after allegedly stealing a backhoe from a construction site and driving it 10 miles to catch a flight. The incident was reported to Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies, who found the backhoe parked in the airport parking lot. Further investigation revealed that Timothy Baggott had stolen the backhoe and driven it to the airport, where he caught a flight to the West Coast. Baggott has been charged with theft in excess of $10,000, and a warrant is expected to be issued for his arrest. Anyone with information concerning the investigation is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident has been described as unique by Sheriff Jeff Diederich, who stated that it is rare for individuals to use heavy construction equipment to get to the airport. Baggott parked the backhoe in the airport parking lot, carrying a guitar case, before walking into the airport lobby and boarding a flight. He has not been in contact with authorities since the incident, and it is unclear whether he intends to return to Williamson County.