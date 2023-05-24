Homeless man named Joe Hollins rescues family from apartment fire in Phoenix

Joe Hollins, an unhoused man, is being hailed as a hero for saving a mother and her children from an apartment fire that broke out in Phoenix on Thursday. According to reports, the fire started at around 4 am local time near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road. Claudia Jimenez, the woman who was trapped in the apartment with her children, identified Hollins as an “angel” for his brave actions. Hollins, who used to camp near the apartment, heard their cries for help and rushed to their rescue. He successfully saved the family and their dogs, but unfortunately, their belongings were destroyed in the fire.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to provide financial assistance to Claudia’s family after losing their home and belongings in the fire. The fundraiser aimed at raising $10,000 has already raised over $7,880. Hollins, who claimed that anybody would have done the same since there were children involved, has been widely praised for his courage and selflessness.