“Home Guard Jagannath Meher and driver Prashant Rana killed in truck-SUV collision in Boudh district, Odisha”

Two people, including a home guard, were killed and two others were seriously injured in a road accident in Odisha’s Boudh district. The accident occurred when a truck collided with their SUV near Kamalpur Square on Wednesday. The Baunsuni police team of Boudh district was returning in the SUV after completing a rescue operation in Cuttack when the accident happened. Home Guard Jagannath Meher and driver Prashant Rana died on the spot, while Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Nagaraj Pradhan and another Home Guard Susant Sahu were critically injured. The truck driver fled from the spot after the incident, and the Boudh police have launched a search operation to nab him.

The accident has raised safety concerns on the roads, and people are demanding strict action against the offenders. The government should take necessary measures to ensure the safety of the commuters and should take stern action against the violators. The incident is a wake-up call for the authorities to focus on road safety and implement necessary measures to prevent such accidents in the future. The families of the deceased and injured deserve justice, and the authorities should provide them with the necessary support. Such incidents highlight the need for better infrastructure, road safety awareness, and stricter enforcement of traffic rules to prevent road accidents and save precious lives.

