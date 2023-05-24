“Ghoraghat Government College Teacher Hafizur Rahman Killed in Bus Accident on Bogura-Rangpur Highway”

A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday when a college teacher was killed in a road accident on the Bogura-Rangpur highway at Jhopgari in Sadar upazila of Bogura district. The deceased was identified as Hafizur Rahman, aged 50, who worked as a teacher at Ghoraghat Government College in Dinajpur district. He was the son of Mizanur Rahman and hailed from Dhunat upazila.

According to reports, Hafizur Rahman was hit by a bus while he was on the highway. The accident resulted in his immediate death, leaving his family and colleagues in a state of shock. The loss of a dedicated teacher has left a void in the education sector, and his contributions will be sorely missed. The authorities must take steps to prevent such accidents from happening in the future and ensure the safety of commuters on the highway.

In conclusion, the untimely death of Hafizur Rahman has left a deep impact on those who knew him. His passing is a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for stricter regulations. The education sector has lost a valuable member, and his absence will be felt for years to come.