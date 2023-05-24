Georgia Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Lawnmower Accident: Remembering Lt. Scott Underwood

Lt. Scott Underwood, a deputy sheriff from Oconee County, Georgia, died unexpectedly when his lawnmower overturned into a creek. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced his untimely death on multiple Facebook posts. Underwood, a native of Oconee County, had served the community for 21 years. He was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him, according to one post. Underwood is survived by his wife and two teenage sons. The funeral for Underwood will be held on Friday, with a law enforcement procession accompanying him from the church to the graveside, where he will be buried privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests love offerings sent to their memorial fund, the Scott M. Underwood Benefit Account at Oconee State Bank.

The comments on the posts show Underwood’s significant impact on his community and the people he helped in his lifetime. Underwood had a genuine passion for his work in law enforcement. His unexpected death has left the community in mourning. As they grieve their tremendous loss and say goodbye to their friend and brother, the sheriff’s office and Underwood’s family request that people keep them in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. All funds from the memorial fund will go directly to the Underwood family.