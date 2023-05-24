“Georgia Deputy Lt. Scott Underwood Dies in Lawnmower Accident, Community Mourns Loss”

Lt. Scott Underwood, a deputy sheriff from Oconee County, Georgia, has passed away unexpectedly after his lawnmower overturned into a creek. Underwood served the community for 21 years and was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. He had a genuine passion for his work in law enforcement, and his death has left the community mourning.

Underwood is survived by his wife and two teenage sons. The funeral for Underwood will be held Friday, and in lieu of flowers, the family asks for love offerings sent to their memorial fund, the Scott M. Underwood Benefit Account at Oconee State Bank. All funds will go directly to the Underwood family. The comments on the posts show Underwood’s huge impact on his community and the people he helped in his lifetime.