Gabriel Brothers to pay $113,500 settlement to Vineland employee who sought leave to bond with her baby

Discount chain operator Gabriel Brothers has agreed to pay $113,500 to settle a claim that it improperly terminated a Vineland employee who sought leave to bond with her baby. The consent decree stipulates that Gabriel Brothers will pay $66,000 to the woman, identified only as a “customer experience ambassador” at the chain’s Delsea Drive store. The firm will also pay $44,000 in attorney’s fees and $3,500 to the state Division on Civil Rights. Among other things, Gabriel Brothers will hold training sessions on the state’s Family Leave Act for staffers involved in the processing of leave requests.

The state law allows certain employees to take up to 12 weeks of job-protected leave during any 24-month period to care for or bond with a newborn child, to care for a family member with a serious health condition, or in other specific circumstances. It covers people who have worked at least 1,000 hours in the past 12 months and have been employed for at least one year either by state and local government agencies or by employers with 30 or more staffers worldwide. Gabriel Brothers, which operates 127 stores in 15 states, has also agreed to comply with the state’s leave act and New Jersey’s Law Against Discrimination.