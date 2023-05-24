“Franklin Maywood Romine identified as suspect in 1975 rape and murder of Sharron Prior”

Police in Canada have finally identified the man who raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl in 1975. Sharron Prior disappeared on her way to meet friends at a pizza restaurant near her Montreal home and her body was found three days later in woodland in Longueuil on Montreal’s South Shore. Despite investigating over 100 suspects over the years, police were unable to make any arrests. However, this week they revealed that they are 100% certain that Sharron was murdered by Franklin Maywood Romine, who was living in Montreal at the time and had a long criminal record, including a rape conviction in 1974. Romine died in 1982 in mysterious circumstances, but DNA from his brothers was a close match to the samples found near Sharron’s body. Earlier this month, police exhumed Romine’s body from a West Virginia cemetery and found that his DNA was a match.

Sharron’s younger sister Doreen said that “knowing that her killer is no longer on this earth and cannot kill anymore brings us to somewhat of a closure.” Police added that the technology used to solve Sharron’s case “will undoubtedly give hope to dozens and dozens of families of victims who are still today searching for answers.” They promised to use all the tools made available to them to allow the families and loved ones of victims of these murders to get the answers they need.