Four Injured in Lowell Crash at West Sixth and Coburn Streets Intersection

Four people, including two children, were sent to hospitals after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Sixth and Coburn streets in Lowell on Tuesday. According to Lowell Police Deputy Superintendent Mark LeBlanc, a man operating one vehicle and two child passengers were initially transported to a local hospital, with the man later flown by medical helicopter to a Boston-area hospital for further treatment. The two children were also subsequently taken by ground transport to Boston-area hospitals for treatment. The man operating the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Lowell Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit.

The thunderous collision of the two vehicles caused neighborhood residents to rush out of their homes to investigate the source of the sound. Witnesses described the sound of the wreck as “terrible” and “ridiculous”. The intersection is known for drivers speeding and ignoring the four-way stop, leading residents to comment that “it’s just not safe over here.” The intersection was shut down for investigation and reopened at approximately 7 p.m.