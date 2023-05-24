“Four Family Members Killed by Relative in Odisha: Suspect Identified as Parbati Bag”

A man in Odisha, India, has killed four members of a family, including two minors, over a land dispute. The accused, identified as Parbati Bag, used a crowbar to attack his relatives, Gurudev Bagh, his wife Sibagri Bagh, and their two children, Chudamani and Sravani. The incident occurred in Jhikijhiki village under Bhatli police station limits. The attacker himself confessed to the villagers that he killed his relatives, leading to his arrest by the police with the dog squad and scientific team.

According to the wife of the accused, there was a long-standing enmity between the families over a dispute regarding the construction of a house and land. She revealed that her husband had been threatening to kill them for two days before the incident, and he killed them out of anger. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with locals condemning the heinous act of violence.