Florida Man Arrested with AK-47 at Virginia Preschool: Suspect Identified as Eric Sandow

A man from Florida, identified as Eric Sandow, was arrested in Virginia on Tuesday after being caught trespassing at a preschool with an AK-47 in his vehicle. Sandow allegedly claimed to officers that he was on his way to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), which is located about a mile away from the school. Fairfax County Police found the AK-47 and a handgun in his vehicle during a subsequent search. Sandow is now charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property.

The incident occurred at the Dolley Madison Preschool in McLean. Sandow’s arrest has raised concerns about security measures at the school and the potential danger that students and staff could have faced. The motive behind his actions remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing. Sandow is currently being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.