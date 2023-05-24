Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash in Kansas City’s Northland Claims Life of Backseat Passenger in Toyota Corolla

A person has died following a three-vehicle crash in Kansas City’s Northland, according to local police. Officers from the Kansas City Police Department were called to the scene at Northwest 68th Street and Northwest Waukomis Road just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, they discovered that a Toyota Corolla had been travelling at high speed through the intersection when it collided with another car turning left onto Waukomis. The impact caused the Toyota to hit a third vehicle and a traffic signal, before it went down an embankment.

Sadly, a backseat passenger in the Toyota was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another front seat passenger sustained minor injuries, while no one from the other vehicles involved was hurt. It was reported that this was the 31st traffic fatality of 2023 in Kansas City, compared to 38 fatalities within the same time frame in 2022. Further investigations into the incident are ongoing, but it serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers that can arise from speeding and reckless driving on the road.

In summary, a high-speed collision involving three vehicles at an intersection in Kansas City’s Northland has resulted in one passenger being killed and several others injured. The incident is a stark reminder of the importance of responsible driving on the road and the need to adhere to traffic laws to ensure the safety of all road users. Investigations are still ongoing, but the incident marks another tragic fatality on the roads of Kansas City.