Elderly Woman Struck by Escort Motorcycle Escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Dies from Injuries: Helen Holland

Helen Holland, an 81-year-old woman, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, on May 10 in West London. Holland suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries, which led to her death two weeks later. Holland was visiting her sister in London at the time of the accident. Her family described her as a well-respected and popular member of the community who never stopped living life to the fullest.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into the incident, and the police are cooperating with the enquiry. The IOPC has obtained CCTV footage and taken accounts from officers involved and witnesses to the collision. The police have expressed their condolences to Holland’s family and are deeply saddened by her death. Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has released a statement expressing Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s deepest sympathies to Holland’s family.