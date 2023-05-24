Delhi Biker Rajan Rai Dies in Horrific Crash in Pragati Maidan Tunnel Due to Poor Signal

A young man named Rajan Rai died in a tragic bike accident in the Pragati Maidan tunnel in Delhi. The 19-year-old was returning from Meerut and going to his residence in Uttam Nagar when he suffered fatal injuries. Due to poor network in the tunnel, the police were not informed of the incident in time to save Rai’s life. Other vehicles and bikes stopped to help, but were unable to make any calls due to the poor mobile network inside the tunnel. The SOS button fixed inside the tunnel was also not properly operational. CCTV footage shows Rai abruptly changing his vehicle’s direction to the right and ramming into barriers before toppling over to the other side. He recently got his first job as a service engineer in a firm in Jasola.

The police said that Rai suffered from brain injuries as his helmet was completely damaged in the accident. Reports claim that Rai bled profusely for at least 15 minutes before any help arrived. The victim’s death highlights the need for better mobile network coverage inside tunnels and other areas where network connectivity is poor. It is important to ensure that emergency services can be contacted quickly in such situations to save lives. The incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for greater awareness among motorists.