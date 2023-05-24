“Claudette Jean Zebolsky Powers Identified as Victim in 37-Year-Old Cold Case Homicide in North County”

Claudette Jean Zebolsky Powers, a 22-year-old woman who was found slain in Warner Springs 37 years ago, has finally been identified thanks to investigative genetic genealogy. Powers was missing all this while, and her family was left wondering what had happened to her. Powers was born in Coldwater, Michigan, and lived with her husband in Washington in the early 1980s until she left him and moved to San Diego County in 1983 or 1984. Investigators believe she lived on Fig Street in Escondido and worked at a restaurant in the area before she was killed. On Feb. 16, 1986, her body was discovered near campsites on Los Coyotes Indian Reservation. A still-unidentified man was also found slain “around the same time and area,” and the two cases are possibly connected.

Investigators turned to genetic genealogy in February 2022 and uploaded DNA from a sample of Powers’ hair to commercial genealogy websites to look for relatives and build family trees. The method garnered attention in 2018 when investigators tracked down the Golden State Killer starting with connections made through a genealogy website. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has used the technique in six other cases to identify suspects or victims. According to the department, the agency uses the technique as a last resort after other methods are exhausted, and investigators are only able to access the information of users who agree to share their information with law enforcement agencies. Powers’ case eventually led investigators to her mother, sister, and daughters, and a DNA sample from her family confirmed Powers was the victim in the case.