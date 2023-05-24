“Catholic Priest Rev. Javier García Villafaña Shot and Killed in Michoacan, Mexico”

A Roman Catholic priest has been killed in Michoacan, Mexico, making him the ninth priest to be killed under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s administration. The priest, identified as Rev. Javier García Villafaña, had only been assigned to the Capacho parish in Huandacareo for a month before his death. According to the Catholic Multimedia Center, García was shot while driving near Capacho on the shores of Cuitzeo lake. The Mexican Episcopal Conference expressed its solidarity and condemnation of the attack against Monsignor Faustino Armendáriz Jiménez, archbishop of Durango, who was attempted to be stabbed in the cathedral by an elderly man. The archbishop escaped uninjured.

The Catholic community is devastated by the loss of yet another priest. The killing of García highlights the ongoing violence and insecurity in the country, particularly against clergy members. The Mexican Episcopal Conference is preparing to release a statement regarding the incident. The government must take swift action to address the root causes of violence in the country and protect its citizens, including religious leaders who play an important role in their communities. The Catholic Church is an integral part of Mexican society and deserves the right to practice their faith without fear of violence or persecution.

