“Catholic Priest Rev. Javier Garcia Villafana Killed in Mexico’s Michoacan State”

A Roman Catholic priest, Rev. Javier Garcia Villafana, has been killed in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, making him the ninth priest killed during the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Garcia had only been assigned to the Capacho parish in Huandacareo for one month. His body was found with several gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The Michoacan state prosecutor’s office is investigating the incident.

This killing comes just one day after the Mexican Episcopal Conference expressed its solidarity and condemnation of an attack against Monsignor Faustino Armendariz Jimenez, archbishop of the northern state of Durango. Armendariz escaped uninjured after an elderly man attempted to stab him in Durango’s cathedral. The conference has issued a statement condemning Garcia’s killing and calling on authorities to find those responsible. They also highlighted the need to address the serious situation faced by society, where organized crime and impunity continue to threaten the lives and safety of many.