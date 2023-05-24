Catholic Priest Javier Garcia Villafana Killed in Mexico’s Michoacan State

A Catholic priest has been killed in Mexico’s western state of Michoacan, making him the ninth priest to be killed in the country over the past four years. The priest, Rev. Javier García Villafaña, had only been assigned to the Capacho parish in Huandacareo for a month before he was killed. According to the Michoacan state prosecutor’s office, his body was found inside a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. The killing occurred a day after an attack on Monsignor Faustino Armendáriz Jiménez, the archbishop of the northern state of Durango, who escaped unharmed after an elderly man attempted to stab him in the Durango cathedral.

The Catholic Multimedia Center and the Mexican Episcopal Conference have both condemned the killing and called on authorities to find those responsible. Michoacan has been plagued by violence for years as multiple drug cartels fight for control of parts of the state. These cartels have also extended their illegal business operations to logging, mining, and even limes and avocados. In addition to priests, criminal groups have killed journalists, environmental activists, and other citizens caught in their way.