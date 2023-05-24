Canadians Brace for New Credit Card Transaction Fees, Suspect Major Retailers Will Benefit Regardless

Starting in October, Canadian businesses are now allowed to pass on credit card transaction fees to their customers, up to 2.4% once notice is given. However, it is uncertain which businesses will implement these surcharges. A survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business showed that 19% of respondents planned to use the surcharges, 26% would follow competitors, and 40% were unsure. Consumers will now pay some of the highest interchange fees globally, which could result in the introduction of federal legislation, according to Ken Whitehurst, the executive director of the Consumers Council of Canada.

Whitehurst predicts that only small businesses will use this new tool to their advantage, while major retailers and banks will profit regardless. Financial illiteracy among the public and people’s tendency to use credit cards for rewards could lead to consumers avoiding small businesses that need to surcharge to profit. An Angus Reid poll showed that two out of every five Canadians would stop shopping at major retailers if they added surcharges, while only three out of every ten would avoid small businesses that add surcharges.

The most conscious consumers may opt for debit cards or cash to avoid surcharges, but university students like Matthew Cooper may not be aware of the changes or may ignore additional charges. Cooper believes that there is an elevated level of awareness on university campuses, but a lack of education on how to use credit cards to their advantage may be a factor.