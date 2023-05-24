Bus conductor Kumawat dies of heart attack in Indore-Pune route bus

A shocking video of a bus conductor suffering a heart attack and passing away while on duty has surfaced online. The incident took place on the Indore to Pune route in May and was captured on CCTV camera installed in the public transport. In the video, the conductor can be seen getting uneasy before losing control of his body and sliding towards a woman passenger. Despite attempts by fellow passengers to assist him, the conductor was pronounced dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

The deceased conductor has been identified as 40-year-old Kumawat. His health suddenly deteriorated near the Badhwani area in Madhya Pradesh. CPR was administered but failed to revive him. The chilling video has served as a reminder of the importance of taking care of one’s health, especially for those in high-stress jobs like public transportation.

According to reports, the incident took place on May 20, and the video has since gone viral. The footage shows the conductor’s eyes functioning abnormally, and he ceases looking upwards seconds before passengers realize he has passed away. The incident has sparked concern about the lack of medical facilities and trained personnel on public transport in India. The incident highlights the need for better medical emergency protocols to be put in place to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

