“Bus collision on St James’ Street injures passengers, suspect or victim Dave Miller taken to hospital”

A collision between a bus and another vehicle on St James’ Street in the early hours of the morning resulted in emergency services being called to the scene. The incident occurred at approximately 7.30am, prompting a response from the police and paramedics. The road was closed temporarily while the situation was assessed.

According to Dave Miller, the assistant operations manager for Southern Vectis, some of the passengers on the bus suffered minor injuries that were evaluated by paramedics. One passenger, who had a pre-existing condition, was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The incident was promptly addressed by the emergency services, and the road was reopened once the situation was under control.