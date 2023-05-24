Bride Varnika Fined Rs 15,500 by UP Police for Filming Instagram Reel on Moving SUV Bonnet

In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, a bride was fined Rs 15,500 by the police for filming an Instagram reel while sitting on the bonnet of a moving SUV. The bride, named Varnika from Allahapur, had already recorded a 13-second reel while riding a two-wheeler in her bridal attire, not wearing a helmet, before she proceeded to sit on the bonnet of the SUV. The authorities noticed her eye-catching appearance in her vibrant red bridal lehenga, which combined traditional and modern elements, and took action for her violation of traffic regulations.

The UP Police demonstrated their strict adherence to traffic rules by issuing a challan to the owner of the SUV for the clear breach of traffic rules. The incident happened on May 16 near Pathar Girjaghar. The bride’s driver operated the vehicle for a certain distance while she captured the footage. The police’s prompt action against the bride for her violation of traffic regulations shows their commitment to ensuring the safety of the public on the roads, regardless of the occasion or circumstance.