Body Recovered from Sacramento River, Officials Warn of Dangers Amid Rise in Water Rescues and Drownings

A body was recovered from the Sacramento River near Robert Matsui Waterfront Park and the I Street bridge on Tuesday. The Sacramento Fire Department stated that the body appeared to have been in the water for some time. The cause of death is unknown, but authorities are warning the public of the dangers of the river due to a rise in water rescues, drownings, and warnings to stay out of the water.

The American River is flowing eight times faster than the summer months’ norm and is expected to exceed 15,000 cubic feet per second due to water releases from Folsom Lake. The water level is also higher due to the melting of the near-historic Sierra snowpack from winter storms. The water temperature is 54 degrees, putting people at risk of hypothermia without proper safety precautions. Officials are urging civilians to stay out of the water as these incidents continue to occur.