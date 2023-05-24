Body of missing college student found in Tuguegarao City, identified as Jasmin Grace Casale

Police in Tuguegarao City, Philippines, have found the body of Jasmin Grace Casale, a 21-year-old college student who disappeared on May 20 after telling her parents she was meeting a friend. Her body was found behind bushes in Barangay Annafunan East in the early hours of May 23. The police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

