Body of Maria van der Zanden Identified Almost 29 Years After Disappearance

After almost 29 years, the body of Maria van der Zanden, who disappeared in August 1994, has been identified by Dutch police. The 22-year-old was found dead in a German reservoir in the same month she disappeared. Last year, the Peter R. de Vries Foundation offered a €250,000 reward for information leading to her discovery. The German police found a woman dead in the Mohnesee reservoir near Soest at the end of August 1994, but could not determine her identity. A new investigation identified the body as Maria van der Zanden based on her fingerprints. The Dutch cold case team will now investigate the events surrounding her disappearance.

The Dutch police want to find out how Maria ended up 240 kilometers away from her home and why the authorities did not link the unidentified woman found in the reservoir with Maria sooner. The reward will not be paid out as Maria was found through police information, and the €250,000 will be used to solve other cold cases. Maria’s father, Ab van der Zanden, said that he was overwhelmed by the news and that there were still many questions that the cold case team and the foundation hoped to answer soon.