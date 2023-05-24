“Andrew Alba reported missing in St Johnsbury”

Vermont State Police are seeking assistance in locating Andrew Alba, a 34-year-old man who was last seen in St. Johnsbury on May 20, 2023. Alba was reported missing on May 23, 2023, after making suicidal comments. Troopers have interviewed friends and family, but have not been able to locate him. Alba was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, and red and black Jordan sneakers. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Trooper David Wicks at 802-748-3111.

The Vermont State Police Department issued a news release requesting help in locating Andrew Alba. The 34-year-old was last seen in St. Johnsbury on May 20, 2023, and was reported missing on May 23, 2023. Concerns for his safety were raised after he made suicidal comments. Despite interviewing friends and family, police have not been able to locate him. Alba was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, and red and black Jordan sneakers when he was last seen. Anyone with information about Alba’s whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper David Wicks at 802-748-3111.