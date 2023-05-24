and 427 of the IPC against the suspect in the Phagwara hit-and-run case.

Late last night, tragedy struck in Phagwara when a speeding vehicle collided with a motorbike near Chaheru. The two persons riding the bike, Tushar and his friend Bharat, were killed on the spot. Tushar hailed from Biring village and Bharat was riding pillion at the time of the accident.

The police have taken note of the incident and registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279, and 337. The authorities are investigating the matter to determine the exact cause of the accident. It is a heart-wrenching incident that has left the families of the deceased devastated. The loss of life due to reckless driving is a grave concern, and it is important for drivers to exercise caution on the roads. We hope that the authorities take strict action against the culprit and bring justice to the victims’ families.