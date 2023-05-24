49-year-old Congress Party Worker Vikas Shivaji Tingre Found Hanging at Party Office in Pune

The death of a 49-year-old party worker, Vikas Shivaji Tingre, has shocked people in Pune. Tingre was found hanging at the Path Sanstha office, where he served as the President of the Vishrantwadi Block for Congress. Fellow party members found his body and rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The local police are investigating the incident, and a case has been registered at the Vimantal police station. The police found a suicide note at the scene, but the specific reasons for Tingre’s suicide are yet to be disclosed. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

The death of Tingre, a committed party worker, has left many in shock and disbelief. The airport police have transferred his body to Sassoon Hospital for a postmortem examination. Within the suicide note found at the scene, Tingre expressed remorse towards his mother for an alleged mistake and detailed his intention to end his own life. The police are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the matter to uncover the motives behind his suicide. The sudden death of Tingre has left a void in the party, and his fellow party members are mourning his loss.