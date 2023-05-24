32-year-old Bengaluru Man Lokesh’s Body Found 5 Kilometers Away from Spot; Police Suspect Unnatural Death

A 32-year-old man from Bengaluru, identified as Lokesh, fell into a stormwater drain during the torrential rains that lashed the city on Tuesday. His body was later found around 5 kilometers away from the spot where he fell into the drain. The Kempapura Agrahara police have registered a case of unnatural death and suspect that Lokesh might have tried to gauge the depth of the drain and slipped into it on Sunday. The police found Lokesh’s body in Byatarayanapura on Mysuru Road. Four others have also died in rain-related incidents in the state since Sunday. The pre-monsoon rains in Bengaluru have caused havoc, with 52 deaths recorded over a period between April and June, as informed by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. While some casualties were reported due to the falling of trees, others died due to thunder strikes.

Torrential rains since Sunday have brought Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka to a standstill. The old Mysuru region was hit particularly hard, with several trees uprooted and the branches falling on high-tension power lines, leading to power outages in many parts of the city. The pre-monsoon rains in Bengaluru continue to cause chaos and destruction, with authorities struggling to cope with the scale of the disaster. The probe into Lokesh’s death is still ongoing, with the police investigating the circumstances surrounding his fall into the stormwater drain. As the rains show no signs of abating, the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka are bracing themselves for more damage and loss of life.