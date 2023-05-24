“21-Year-Old Woman’s Body Found Behind Bushes in Annafunan East, Suspect(s) at Large”

Police in Tuguegarao City have confirmed the discovery of the body of a 21-year-old woman who had been reported missing. The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was found early on Tuesday, May 23, behind bushes in Barangay Annafunan East. Authorities have not yet disclosed any details regarding the cause of death.

The discovery of the woman’s body has left many in the community in shock and disbelief. The incident has once again highlighted the issue of safety and security, particularly for women, in the area. Local authorities have assured residents that they are doing everything in their power to investigate the matter and bring those responsible to justice. Meanwhile, the family of the victim is asking for privacy and time to grieve their loss.