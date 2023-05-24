1975 Cold Case Solved: Montreal Teen Sharron Prior’s Killer Identified Through DNA

The cold case of Sharron Prior’s murder has finally been solved after 48 years. Investigators have identified Franklin Romine, an American from West Virginia, as the man responsible for raping and killing the Montreal teen in 1975. Thanks to new DNA testing techniques and the persistence of Prior’s family, who fought to keep her death from being forgotten, Romine was identified as the killer. Despite the closure this brings to Prior’s family, her sister Doreen acknowledged that “the solving of Sharron’s case will never bring Sharron back.”

Prior’s murder had gone unsolved since she disappeared after setting out to meet friends at a pizza parlour near her home in Montreal’s Pointe-St-Charles neighbourhood. Romine, who had a long criminal record and encounters with law enforcement in Montreal and West Virginia, including at least one rape conviction, was not initially a suspect in her death. However, DNA evidence found on a man’s shirt used to restrain Sharron confirmed him as the killer. The advances in DNA testing technology and growing databases provide potent tools for law enforcement to use to solve cold cases, offering hope for similar cases to be solved or at least find new leads.

Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database. If you’re in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.