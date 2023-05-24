“19-year-old suspect identified in intentional U-Haul truck crash at Lafayette Square park near White House”

A 19-year-old suburban St. Louis resident intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at Lafayette Square park in Washington on Monday night. The incident happened near the north side of the park, which is across from the White House. No one was injured in the crash, but tire marks remain on a curb in the park. The Secret Service is investigating the incident.

The motive behind the crash is not known, but the driver of the box truck has been identified. The incident highlights the importance of security measures around the White House and the need for constant vigilance. The Secret Service has a tough job in protecting the President and other high-ranking officials, and incidents like this show the challenges they face on a daily basis.