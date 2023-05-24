“17-Year-Old Sophie Ringquist Dies After Falling from Pickup Truck in Connecticut”

Sophie Ringquist, a 17-year-old student at Lewis Mills High School in Burlington, Connecticut, died after falling from a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Connecticut State Police are currently investigating the incident, which they say resulted from “unknown events.” Troopers found Ringquist with serious injuries at the scene of a single-vehicle crash, and she was later pronounced dead due to blunt injuries to her torso. It is not yet clear whether the driver of the pickup will face charges, and anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-626-7900.

Officials at Lewis Mills High School expressed condolences for Ringquist’s family and offered counseling services to anyone who might need them. Ringquist was a junior at the school. The superintendent of the school district sent a letter to the school community about her death. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and state police have not released any further details about what may have caused Ringquist to fall from the vehicle.