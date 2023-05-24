“16-year-old suspect apprehended for killing Arjun during robbery bid in Jafrabad”

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death during a robbery attempt in Jafrabad, northeast Delhi. The victim, identified as Arjun, was found bleeding inside a car with stab wounds on his neck. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The car was identified as an Ertiga taxi attached to ABP Tours and Management in Gurgaon, Haryana. Surveillance footage captured four boys walking past the car before returning to rob Arjun. In the ensuing scuffle, they stabbed him and fled. Three other suspects have been identified and efforts are being made to apprehend them. The incident is still under investigation.

