“16-Year-Old Madoline Morley Dies in Tragic Accident at Utah Pool Party”

A 16-year-old student at Viewmont High School, Madoline Morley, has passed away after a tragic accident at a pool party in West Bountiful. Morley was in a hammock in the backyard when a rock wall or decorative pole fell on her and caused her death. Her family released a statement expressing their sadness and gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received from the community. Viewmont High School also released a statement expressing their condolences and offering grief counseling services for those affected by this tragic loss.

According to the West Bountiful police press release, the incident is believed to have been accidental. Tuesday was the last day of school at Viewmont, but grief counselors will be available at the school on Wednesday for those who need them. Parents, students, and educators can also connect with a licensed crisis counselor through the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-33888) 24/7. The community is mourning the loss of a kind and bright young woman who touched countless lives.