“12-year-old Jaziayh Parker Honored for Saving Family from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Fort Worth”

A 12-year-old girl from Texas is being hailed as a hero for calling 911 to get help for her sick family, saving them from carbon monoxide poisoning. Jaziayh Parker, her mother, and siblings started feeling sick one by one inside their house. Suspecting something was wrong, Jaziayh immediately called 911. Firefighters rushed to their home and learned that Jaziayh’s family had passed out inside. Even Jaziayh collapsed and passed out outside the house. The first firefighter inside suspected carbon monoxide right away and several firefighters worked together to carry everyone to safety. Jaziayh was honored by Fort Worth city leaders and firefighters for her bravery.

Jaziayh’s mother was proud of her daughter’s actions and reminded everyone to always call 911 if something does not feel right. The family has fully recovered from their exposure to carbon monoxide. Firefighters discovered that the family’s car had been left running in the garage, leading to the carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide, also known as “the silent killer,” is responsible for 1,500 accidental deaths and 10,000 injuries every year in the United States.