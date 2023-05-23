Woman charged with second-degree murder found hiding in closet during Sebring arrest warrant service

A man was killed in Sebring, Florida on Monday after deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a home. The man, identified as 63-year-old Bradley Begens, had multiple active arrest warrants and was a fugitive sex offender with a previous conviction for attempted sexual battery on a child under 12 years of age. When deputies arrived at the home, they saw Begens inside and secured the perimeter before calling for additional units. After several attempts to make contact with Begens, deputies breached the front door and found him hiding in a closet. Begens refused to show his hands and raised a gun, prompting deputies to fire several rounds. Life-saving measures were initiated, but Begens was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a deeper search of the home, deputies found a 60-year-old woman, Doreen Turner, hiding in a closet. She was charged with second-degree felony murder and resisting arrest with violence. No one was injured during the shooting, but the deputies involved were placed on administrative leave while law enforcement officers investigate. The incident occurred in the Spring Lake area, and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office released a news release about the event.