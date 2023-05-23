“Winnipeg Resident Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on Highway 17 near Kenora”

A fatal crash occurred on Monday night on Highway 17 near Bruma Road, west of Kenora. According to provincial police, the accident involved three vehicles – a pickup truck towing a trailer and two sport utility vehicles. Sadly, a 24-year-old Winnipeg resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of one of the SUVs were taken to a Kenora hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Winnipeg. Although their injuries are serious, they are not life-threatening. The occupants of the pickup truck were unharmed. The OPP’s North West Region traffic incident management and enforcement team, as well as technical traffic collision investigators, are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP detachment in Kenora.