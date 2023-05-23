“William Leiper: Victim of Brutal Murder by Jude McPhie in Glasgow Flat”

Jude McPhie has been found guilty of murdering William Leiper in a flat in Glasgow’s Pollok area before burning his body. The 42-year-old was convicted by a jury at the High Court in Glasgow after a two-week trial. The court heard that McPhie had killed Leiper, who was also 42, in January 2020 and then set fire to his body in an attempt to hide the evidence.

The jury was shown CCTV footage of McPhie buying petrol and other items before the killing. The court also heard that McPhie had a history of violence and drug abuse, and that he had been in a relationship with Leiper. The judge, Lord Mulholland, described the murder as “brutal and callous” and told McPhie that he would face a life sentence when he is sentenced next month.

In a statement issued after the verdict, Leiper’s family thanked the police and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service for their efforts in bringing McPhie to justice. They said that they were “relieved” that the trial was over and that they could now begin to grieve for their loved one. They also urged anyone who is in an abusive relationship to seek help.

Meanwhile, McPhie’s defence team said that they would be considering an appeal against the verdict. They argued that there was not enough evidence to convict McPhie of murder and that the prosecution’s case was based on circumstantial evidence. However, the jury rejected their arguments and found McPhie guilty of the crime.