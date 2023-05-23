Virginia Landlord Joyce Francine Gould Murdered by Tenant, Roger Allen Foote Jr.

Police in Virginia have arrested a tenant on suspicion of killing his landlord, Joyce Francine Gould, with a firearm. Gould was found dead on 21 May in her home in Manassas, just southeast of Washington DC. The tenant, Roger Allen Foote Jr., was arrested without incident at 6.30am on 22 May, and has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held without bond. A spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department said that an altercation had taken place between Gould and Foote Jr., leading to the shooting. The incident appears to have been isolated and there is no further threat to the community.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for Gould’s funeral costs and to assist her daughter, Missa Lipscomb. The campaign, which was organized by Gould’s brother, Tim, has so far raised $2,510 of its $15,000 target. Gould was described in the campaign as “a sister, mom, and grandmother to her grandson who she adored with every fabric of her being”.