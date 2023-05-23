“Victor Nguyen identified as victim swept away in American River”

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office received a call on April 29th, two days after their first public service announcement warning about the dangers of swimming in a river, reporting that a young adult male had been swept away into the American River at the confluence. Sadly, on Friday, May 14th, the coroner’s unit responded to a call at Rattlesnake Bar at Folsom Lake where they found the body of 22-year-old Victor Nguyen of Antelope. Nguyen was identified as the young man who was swept away in the river on April 29th.

The search continues for the second victim who was swept away at Yankee Jims on Mother’s Day. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is using these tragic incidents as an example of why they continue to warn people to stay out of the river. They offer their condolences to Victor’s family and friends during this difficult time. The source of this information is the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

